Murray allowed four goals on eight shots before being replaced by Ilya Samsonov early in the second period of Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

None of the four goals can be laid at Murray's feet -- in fact, he stoned Aleksander Barkov on a short-handed breakaway midway through the first period, only for Anton Lundell to be the first person to get to the rebound and bang it home -- but with the Leafs sleepwalking through the early stages of the game, coach Sheldon Keefe made the switch in net to try and spark some life into his club, and the move worked. Murray's given up at least four goals in two straight starts and four of his last seven outings, leaving him with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage on the season, and Samsonov's sharp relief could tip the playing-time scales back in his favor.