Murray will be between the home pipes against New Jersey on Thursday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Murray picked up his first win as a Maple Leaf on Tuesday against his former Penguin teammates and will try to make it two in a row Thursday. He is 1-1-0 this season, stopping 54 of 60 shots. He will face the red-hot Devils, who are 13-3-0 this season, and are atop the Metropolitan Division standings.