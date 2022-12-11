Murray made 22 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Flames on Saturday.

It was a back-and-forth game with the puck flying in the net at both ends of the ice. Noah Hanifin (two), Nazem Kadri and Trevor Lewis beat Murray, who was good enough to win. He's 7-0-2 in nine starts since his return from injury and has helped the Leafs extend their point streak to 14 games (11-0-3).