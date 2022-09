Murray will tend the twine at home against Montreal on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Murray will make his Leafs debut after having been traded to the team during the offseason. While Murray has two Stanley Cup championships to his name, he has struggled in recent years and figures to enter the season as the second choice option behind Ilya Samsonov. Still, if Murray can get off to a strong start to the campaign, he could force his way into a split share of the crease.