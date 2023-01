Murray stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 6-2 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Calle Jarnkrok put the Leafs on the board first with his goal at 9:51 of the first period, and Murray never surrendered Toronto's lead. He improved to 10-4-2 with a 2.57 GAA and .916 save percentage in 16 contests this season. It was a strong bounce back performance for Murray after allowing five goals on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to Seattle on Thursday.