Murray makes 42 saves during Monday's 4-2 victory over the host Red Wings.

Murray, who has claimed four straight decisions, kept the Red Wings off the scoreboard for nearly 43 minutes as the Maple Leafs scored four unanswered goals, improving to 7-0-2 in their past nine matchups. The 28-year-old netminder remains unbeaten since Oct. 12. Murray (5-1-1) has allowed three or fewer goals in six of his seven starts this season.