According to coach Sheldon Keefe, Murray is considered day-to-day with a head injury and "other stuff," TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Murray exited Sunday's loss to the Red Wings in the first period after slamming the back of his head on the ice when Detroit's Lucas Raymond inadvertently collided with him in the crease. Although Murray's been deemed day-to-day, recoveries from head injuries are notoriously hard to predict, so at this point there's no telling when the 28-year-old goaltender may be be ready to return to game action. Joseph Woll should take over as Toronto's No. 2 netminder until Murray is cleared to return.