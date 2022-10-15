Murray left practice early with discomfort Saturday, Kristen Shilton of ESPN reports.
Murray was the expected starter Saturday against his former club, the Senators, but it may not happen due to the possible injury. Murray struggled in his opening game in a Toronto uniform, giving up four goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 loss to Montreal.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Drops Maple Leafs debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Starting Opening Night•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Set to start Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Set for full game Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Guarding crease versus Habs•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Will start season in tandem•