Murray saved 26 of 28 shots in a 6-2 win against Colorado on Saturday.

Toronto jumped out to a 2-0 edge by 9:27 of the first period thanks to goals by Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall, and Murray never conceded that lead. He improved to 9-3-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .920 save percentage in 14 games in 2022-23. The 28-year-old has held the competition to two or fewer goals in three of his last four starts.