Murray (groin) is "probably ahead of schedule" and is expected to be at Tuesday's practice, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Ilya Samsonov (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, so Murray's return is even more important for the Maple Leafs. Murray allowed four goals on 23 shots in his only appearance this season. If he continues trending in the right direction, he could be back in action Friday against the Penguins, his former team.
