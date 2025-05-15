Murray turned aside six of seven shots Wednesday after replacing Joseph Woll early in the third period of the Maple Leafs' 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of their second-round series.

The lopsided result should be laid firmly at the feet of Toronto's defensive effort, as neither goalie had much chance at any of the pucks that got past them. Anthony Stolarz (upper body) hasn't played since Game 1, and if he's not ready to return in Game 6 on Friday, it's at least possible the desperate Leafs turn to Murray between the pipes as they attempt to avoid elimination.