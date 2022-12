Murray made 18 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

He took a shutout into the third period before Vladislav Namestnikov banged home a greasy goal from right on his doorstep, but Murray handled everything else Tampa Bay threw at him. The 28-year-old netminder has just one regulation loss in 11 starts since making his mid-November return from a groin injury, going 8-1-2 with a 2.18 GAA and .932 save percentage, but for now he remains in a timeshare with Ilya Samsonov.