Murray (head) will not dress versus Montreal on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Ilya Samsonov will get the start while the Maple Leafs added University of Toronto goaltender Jett Alexander to their roster and he is expected to back up Samsonov against the Canadiens. Murray is 14-8-2 with a 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage this season. This will be the third consecutive game that Murray will miss after getting hurt Sunday versus the Red Wings.