Murray will be sidelined for at least four weeks with an adductor injury.

The Maple Leafs placed Murray on the long-term injured reserve list Saturday. This is unfortunately a scenario that was feared when Toronto acquired Murray over the summer given Murray's injury history. With Murray sidelined, Ilya Samsonov will likely get the balk of the Leafs' starts. Murray and Samsonov were in competition for the number one job going into the season, so this is a big opportunity for Samsonov to gain an edge in that battle. As previously reported, Toronto called up Erik Kallgren to serve as Samsonov's understudy.