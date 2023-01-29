Murray (ankle) won't be available for at least the next two games, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Murray was unable to make his scheduled start Friday against Ottawa. It hasn't been determined yet when he will be available to return, but it's not expected to be a long-term issue. The Leafs return from the All-Star break Feb. 10 with a road contest versus Columbus. Toronto brought up netminder Joseph Woll on an emergency basis from AHL Toronto on Sunday. Ilya Samsonov will start Sunday versus Washington and could play again Wednesday against Boston.