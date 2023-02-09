Murray (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
The oft-injured netminder suffered the injury while in warmups Jan. 28 when he was set to face the Senators. This is the third time this season that Murray has missed multiple games due to an injury. He is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage. Murray has excelled on the road, where he is 7-4-1 with a 2.51 GGAA and .921 save percentage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Out for next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Will undergo further testing•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Not starting Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: First off ice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Gets hook against Panthers•