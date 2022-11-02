Murray (groin) has started skating in a limited capacity but is no closer to getting back into action, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Wednesday.

Murray's initial timeline was at least four weeks on the shelf but this latest update would seem to indicate he will be out beyond that mark. Until the 28-year-old netminder is cleared to play, Ilya Samsonov figures to carry the workload with Erik Kallgren serving as the backup.