Murray was returned to AHL Toronto on Saturday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
Murray made his first NHL appearance in 628 days Friday, turning aside 24 shots in a 6-3 win over Buffalo. He was likely sent down for roster management purposes, as he will not have to go through waivers. The Maple Leafs promoted Dennis Hildeby from the AHL in a corresponding move.
