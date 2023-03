Murray made 34 saves in a 6-2 win over Florida on Thursday.

Matthew Tkachuk beat him on a rebound on a first-period power play and Nick Cousins found a gap over Murray's blocker with a tough backhander late in the second. He has put together two consecutive wins and has victories in three of his last four starts. Murray may get another start Saturday while Ilya Samsonov (personal) spends time with his family for the birth of a child.