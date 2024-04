Murray (hip) was reassigned to AHL Toronto on a long-term injured reserve conditioning stint Saturday.

Murray has been out of action all season, after undergoing bilateral hip surgery in October. Murray can only remain at the AHL level for three games or six days. He is expected to see his first game action of the year with the Marlies as they play Saturday at Syracuse and Wednesday in Rochester. He will become a UFA at the end of the year and could have trouble securing an NHL deal.