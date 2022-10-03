Murray is expected to play the whole 60 minutes against the Canadiens on the road Monday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Murray stopped all 16 shots he faced in his previous preseason outing versus Montreal before exiting after two periods. The 28-year-old netminder remains in a battle with Ilya Samsonov for the starting job in Toronto, a contest that likely won't be entirely determined once the season kicks off. At this point, fantasy players should probably prepare for a split share of the workload unless one of the duo can separate himself.