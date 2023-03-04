Murray (ankle) is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, according to Jeff Paterson of the Sekeres and Price podcast.

Murray hasn't been in net for Toronto since Jan. 17 because of the injury. He's 11-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 19 contests this season. Murray was going through a rough patch right before getting hurt with a 5.96 GAA and an .810 save percentage over his last two outings. Vancouver has the 10th-ranked offense with 3.31 goals per game in 2022-23.