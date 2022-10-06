Murray is expected to start in Saturday's preseason game against Detroit, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.
Murray is also likely to be between the pipes in Toronto's season opener against Montreal on Wednesday. He had an up-and-down season with Ottawa last season, finishing with a 5-12-2 record, 3.05 GAA, and .906 save percentage in 20 starts.
