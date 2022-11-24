Murray made 34 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

The netminder had plenty of luck on his side, as three potential New Jersey goals got disallowed over the course of the night -- two for goalie interference and one that was ruled to have been the result of a kicking motion by Erik Haula. Murray also made some big stops of his own though, and since returning from a groin injury he's 3-0-1 while allowing eight total goals in the four starts. Ilya Samsonov (knee) could have an uphill climb to regain a significant workload once he gets healthy if Murray keeps up this form.