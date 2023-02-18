Murray (ankle) was moved to long-term injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.
Murray has already been out long enough that he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy. This was a paper move due to the acquisition of Ryan O'Reilly on Friday. Murray is back on the ice but has yet to return to practice and it's unclear when the team expects him to return.
