Murray made 32 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Murray and Juuse Saros went save-for-save for most of this one, but Mitch Marner broke a 1-1 tie with 1:15 left in the third period to propel the home side to victory. The highlight of Murray's night came early in the first period, when he stopped Tanner Jeannot twice from in close, then dove backwards across the crease and made another save on Jeannot despite facing away from the puck. Murray boosted his record to 11-4-2 with the win.