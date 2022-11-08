Murray (groin) was on the ice Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Murray shared a net with Keith Petruzzelli. Erik Kallgren, who is expected to start Tuesday against Vegas, got the other goal to himself. Coach Sheldon Keefe believes Murray will join the Leafs for the full practice Wednesday. Murray was projected to miss at least four weeks as of Oct. 15, but he's believed to be ahead of schedule. With Ilya Samsonov (knee) unavailable, the Leafs could certainly use Murray now more than ever.