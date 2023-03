Murray is set to guard the road crease against Florida on Thursday, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Murray has allowed exactly four goals in each of his last six contests, so he'll be looking to end that trend. He's 13-7-2 with a 2.96 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 23 outings this season. The Panthers have the fifth-ranked offense with 3.49 goals per game.