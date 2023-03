Murray will be back between the pipes Monday at home against the Sabres, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Murray earned a win in his last start Saturday, allowing four goals on 26 shots against Edmonton. The 28-year-old netminder has made two starts since returning from a 17-game IR stint, going 1-1-0 while allowing eight goals on 50 shots. Murray is expected to split starting duties with Ilya Samsonov down the stretch. Overall, Murray is 12-6-2 with a .905 save percentage on the season.