Murray will guard the road goal Saturday versus Colorado, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Murray surrendered four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Arizona. He has a record of 8-3-2 this season with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Avalanche sit 25th in the NHL this season with 2.94 goals per game, but Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) will return to action Saturday.