Murray will start Wednesday's regular-season opener on the road against Montreal, David Alter of Sports Illustratedreports.
Murray will get the first half of Toronto's back-to-back situation to begin the 2022-23 season and Ilya Samsonov will start Thursday versus his former Washington teammates. Murray played well in the preseason and makes for an intriguing high-risk, high-reward goaltending option for fantasy managers this year.
