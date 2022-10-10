Murray will start Wednesday's regular-season opener on the road against Montreal, David Alter of Sports Illustratedreports.

Murray will get the first half of Toronto's back-to-back situation to begin the 2022-23 season and Ilya Samsonov will start Thursday versus his former Washington teammates. Murray played well in the preseason and makes for an intriguing high-risk, high-reward goaltending option for fantasy managers this year.