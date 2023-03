Murray will defend the road crease in Ottawa on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Murray will face his old teammates, as he played the previous two seasons with the Senators. Murray is 12-7-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .903 save percentage, going 7-5-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .923 save percentage on the road. The Senators are 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.12 goals per game.