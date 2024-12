Murray will guard the home net Saturday against the Capitals, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

It'll be the second start of the year for Murray -- he stopped 24 of 27 shots in a win over Buffalo on Dec. 20. The 30-year-old netminder will have a tougher task this time around against a Capitals team that's averaging 3.68 goals per game, good for third-most in the league.