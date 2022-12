Murray will get the start in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Murray has been everything the Maple Leafs could have asked for this season, as he is 5-1-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He was outstanding Monday in Detroit, stopping 42 shots in a 4-2 win. Murray will face the Lightning, who have struggled at times this season, but have turned their game around of late, going 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.