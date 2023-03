Murray will patrol the home crease Saturday against Edmonton, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Murray is coming off a 20-save effort in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver. He has a record of 11-6-2 this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 20 appearances. The Oilers rank first in the league with 3.86 goals per game. Murray and Ilya Samsonov are expected to share starts down the stretch for the Leafs.