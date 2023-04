Murray (concussion) has started to skate in the last couple of days according to coach Sheldon Keefe, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Murray was injured April 2 versus Detroit and missed the final six games of the season. Murray is unlikely to dress for Game 1 of the playoffs Tuesday, as Ilya Samsonov is expected to get the start with Joseph Woll as his backup. Murray ended the season with a 14-8-2 record, to go with a 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage. Consider him day-to-day at this time.