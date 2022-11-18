Murray will guard the home goal against Buffalo on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
It will be the third straight start for Murray, who returned to action Tuesday after missing a month with a groin injury. Murray is 1-1-1, giving up nine goals on 93 shots and faces the Sabres, who have lost seven in a row
