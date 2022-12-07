Murray posted a 44-save shutout in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

The Dallas offense has been known for some big numbers and late comebacks this season, but Murray made sure none of that happened Tuesday. This was his first shutout as a Leaf, and he's gone 6-0-2 in eight games since returning from a groin injury. Murray improved to 6-1-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .932 save percentage in nine outings this season. Ilya Samsonov is scheduled to play Thursday versus the Kings, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Murray start versus the Flames on Saturday.