Murray made 17 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. He allowed two goals.

Filip Chytil scored a power-play goal early in the first period that appeared to ricochet off Leafs' defender Justin Holl. And Jimmy Vesey scored a pretty goal late in the second when took a pass, made a move around a sliding T.J. Brodie, and went backhand-forehand-roof on a short-side shot from the right circle. It was Murray's first regulation loss since his return from injury November 15 (7-1-2) and just his second since donning a Leafs' jersey.