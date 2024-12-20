The Maple Leafs recalled Murray from AHL Toronto on Friday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Murray has not played in the NHL since the 2022-23 season, when he was 14-8-2 with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Murray spent most of last season on the sidelines after undergoing bilateral hip surgery, playing three games with AHL Toronto at the end of the campaign. Murray was 4-1-2 with a 1.85 GAA and a .931 save percentage across eight appearances with the Marlies this season. According to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News, Murray is expected to get the nod on the road versus Buffalo on Friday before Joseph Woll takes the second of the back-to-back at home against the Islanders on Saturday.