Matt Murray (groin) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
It is believed by PuckPedia that Murray could be on long-term injured reserve or cap purposes because Erik Kallgren has appeared on the roster of the Maple Leafs ahead of Saturday's game against Ottawa. Murray left the morning skate early after experiencing some groin discomfort.
