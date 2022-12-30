Murray allowed four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes. The last two tallies were empty-netters.

The Maple Leafs' four best forwards were held to zero points and a combined minus-12 rating, so it's not like Murray got much help here. The Coyotes ran away with it late in the third period. The 28-year-old goalie has alternated wins and losses in his last four appearances, and he's now at 8-3-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 13 starts. Murray and Ilya Samsonov have split the starts fairly evenly throughout December, so it wouldn't be a shock for the latter to start Saturday in Colorado.