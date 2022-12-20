Murray will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning, Mike Stephens of SI Now reports.
Murray was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Rangers, surrendering two goals on just 19 shots en route to a 3-1 loss. He'll try to return to the win column in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Tampa Bay team that's won five straight games.
