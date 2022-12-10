Murray will guard the home goal against Calgary on Saturday, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Murray was perfect in his last start, stopping 44 Dallas shots in a 4-0 road victory Tuesday. Murray is 6-1-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .932 save percentage this season. He will take on the Flames, who have a 13-11-3 record this season, good for fifth place in the Pacific Division -- a far cry from last season when they easily won the division. Calgary has averaged 3.04 goals per game.