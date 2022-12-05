Murray will patrol the blue paint against Dallas on the road Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Murray remains undefeated in regulation since returning from injury, going 5-0-2 with a 2.43 GAA in seven starts. The 28-year-old netminder should continue to see the majority of the starts but will still see plenty of work going to Ilya Samsonov if only to keep Murray fresh and healthy for a postseason run.