Murray made 25 saves in Friday's 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Kirill Kaprizov notched a power-play goal in the first period from down low and Matt Boldy converted a 2-on-1 early in the second. Mats Zuccarello beat him at 16:26 of the third with Marc-Andre Fleury on the bench for the extra attacker. It was Murray's third-straight win and fourth in five starts since his return from injury. He's everything the Leafs hoped for when they acquired him this summer.