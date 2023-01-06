Murray surrendered five goals on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Kraken on Thursday.

The Kraken scored all five goals in a span of just under 16 minutes. Four came in 13 minutes in the second and the last was very early in the third. Murray is 2-3-0 in his last five starts after going 7-1-2 in his first 10 starts. And he has allowed at least four goals in four of his last eight starts. The Leafs often outscore their goaltending, but not Thursday night.