Murray (ankle) made 20 saves Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

The game was tied 1-1 until Murray surrendered two shorthanded goals to Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in a 25-second span in the third that tipped the scale to the Orcas. In fact, Vancouver set a franchise record for the two fastest shorthanded goals in history. Murray did make some spectacular saves, though, which is good news for the Leafs as they start to prep for the postseason. Two strong netminders -- Murray and Ilya Samsonov -- will be needed for the Leafs to go long in the playoffs.