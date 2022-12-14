Murray will guard the road net against the Rangers on Wednesday, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Murray stopped 22 of 26 shots in a 5-4 overtime win against Calgary on Saturday. He's 7-1-2 with a 2.50 GAA and .926 save percentage in 10 contests this season. The Rangers are tied for the 16th-place offense with 3.07 goals per game.