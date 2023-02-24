Murray (ankle) will return to practice on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Murray last played on Jan, 17 and was injured in warmups before the Jan. 27 contest versus Ottawa. He is eligible to return to action from long-term injured reserve on March 1 in Edmonton. Murray is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage this season.
